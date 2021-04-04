Food hub: Cooperatives urged to work with Sarawak government

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Cooperatives in Sarawak are urged to actively participate in the Sarawak government’s initiatives in developing the state into becoming global food production hub.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said cooperatives have the resources to potentially be one of the driving forces in developing the state’s food production sector by investing in more commercial scale agriculture-based businesses.

He said it is time for cooperatives to be more involved in projects that can bring about huge impact not only for its members but the local community as well.

“In addressing food security issues, we need to start producing food locally to reduce dependency on imports. However, this may require huge capital, and that is why not many entrepreneurs are brave enough to venture into this.

“This is where cooperatives can step in. They have the resources to venture into other strategic investments, such as in commercial agro-based businesses. This type of investment could bring about huge benefits for the members as well as the community by creating job opportunities, accelerating infrastructure development in Sarawak and many more spillover effects,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said this when officiating at the Malaysia Prihatin and Medac’s Program Explorasi at Cavendish Banana plantation project in Kampung Serpan Ulu, Asajaya yesterday.

Wan Junaidi also pointed out that as of December 31, 2020, there were 1,077 cooperatives in Sarawak, with close to 300,000 members. — Bernama