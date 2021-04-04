Govt taking steps to solve water shortage in Pulau Bruit;

KUCHING: The state government has implemented various high-impact, short-term and medium-term projects in solving the water supply shortage in Pulau Bruit, said Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement yesterday.

Through the Ministry of Utilities, JBALB and Sibu Water Board (SWB), these projects implemented under ‘Projek Rakyat’ were rigorously done since 2019 in ensuring the residents are able to enjoy clean water supply.

For short-term solution, it said the Acute Water Supply project at Semop Water Treatment Plant under JBALB is now in the final stages of construction. It is expected to begin operations in May and will be supplying additional water supply to Saai High-Level Water Tank through new pipeline.

As at March 30, it said the proposed pipeline from Baji to Sekumang under ‘Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme’ Stressed Area Improvement of Water Supply to Tanjung Manis, Jeriji, Belawai, Sekumang, Rejang, Serdeng Package 1’ is 61.24 per cent completed. It is expected to complete in December.

“This project involves the installation of new pipeline from Baji River to Sekumang, including the installation of two submarine pipes across Rejang River and Loba Semareng.

“When the project is completed, water supply will be connected from Bayong Water Treatment Plant to Tanjung Manis/Pulau Bruit through submarine pipes involving a cost of RM50.3 million,” the department said.

Meanwhile, JBALB said SWB handles the RM17-million Direct River Water Intake for Tanjung Manis Water Suppy project as well as the RM64.4-million proposed water supply to Pulau Bruit, which comes under the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme.

The progress of the direct river water intake project, involving the construction of a weir, a storage pond, intake structure, pre-sedimentation pond, ancillary buildings, infrastructure and yard piping is at 28.3 per cent as at March 30 and is expected to complete on January 2022.

For the proposed water supply to Pulau Bruit project, it is still under construction and is expected to complete in April 2022.

Among the works conducted under this project include the installation of 6-km new pipeline from Kampung Sedi to Kampung Sebako, improvements of existing pipes in several locations, the construction of booster pump stations in Serdeng and Saai, and the construction of high-level water tanks in Semop, Saai, Penibong and Penipah.

“When these projects are completed, it will be of great benefit to the residents of Pulau Bruit especially those from Kampung Bruit, Tekajong, Salak Kecil, Penipah, Semop, Saai, Kut, Sebako, Sedi/Mesir, Betanak, Penibong, Penuai and Rh Juing with better and continuous water supply.

“JBALB also provides a Centralised Water Collection Centre at strategic and critical areas in Pulau Bruit to facilitate residents in getting clean water supply while waiting for the projects that are under construction to be completed later. The delivery of water supply using tankers is also done by JBALB Mukah in the area, especially in Penipah, Tekajong and Bruit.

“JBALB Sarawak is very committed to ensuring that every project planned will be implemented based on the standards and timeframe that have been set,” it said.