Lo: PSB open to cooperating with other opposition parties in coming state polls

KUCHING (April 4): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is open to the idea of cooperating with other opposition parties for the coming state election, but disagrees with Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s repeated questioning of its political struggles, said party secretary-general George Lo.

He said PSB has always adopted an open-minded approach, and opposition parties were always welcomed for negotiations to avoid unnecessary multi-party contests which would only benefit their opponent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“The party agrees with Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen that as long as both sides can reach a consensus on the goals of political struggle, there is the possibility of cooperation.

“However, PSB disagrees with Chong’s repeated questioning of the political philosophy and the purpose of the struggle of PSB,” said Lo in a statement

He was responding to Chong’s remarks made during a press conference yesterday, stating that both PH and PSB could work together if they can come to a consensus on their political struggle and purpose.

However, Chong said PSB’s struggle has been unclear and its backers were of “coloured backgrounds”.

To that, Lo said PSB has firmly adhered to its aim to bring about change for the people of Sarawak after 57 years of rule by the same parties, that have impoverished our people despite Sarawak being one of the richest territories in Malaysia.

He said PSB’s philosophy is that the wealth of Sarawak is for its people and not for the privileged few.

“PSB’s vision is to improve the living standards of the lower income group by doing away with lavish projects of dubious merits and channelling those financial resources to the people who need it most.

“It is how many thorny roads we have travelled with this belief in the past few years to have the party’s achievements today as the largest opposition party in Sarawak. This is obvious to all,” said Lo.

He also stressed that PSB does not distinguish between rich and poor or the level of a person’s status in society, adding that anyone who supports the party’s vision and mission is welcomed into the party.

“This fact is so simple, there is no need for us to explain it again and again,” said Lo.

He said PSB has been fighting on its own until today in order to overthrow GPS which has been cooperating with Umno and the theocratic PAS.

“We have never bowed our heads so far. We would rather work hard than lose our principles, let alone lose the bottom line.

“PSB, as the largest opposition party in Sarawak, is an alternative party to replace GPS,” said Lo.