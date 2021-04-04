Only 30% of residents in Tawau EMCO areas screened

TAWAU: Only 30 per cent of residents in the four localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) here have undergone Covid-19 screening, said Tawau Health Department officer Dr G. Navindran.

The four areas under the EMCO in the Tawau district, namely Simpang Tiga Merotai Besar, Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, Fasa 2 Taman Semarak and Kampung Ranggu Batu 10, have a total of 3,069 residents.

“I appeal to all residents from these EMCO areas to give their cooperation, come for the swab test… those who have fled from the EMCO areas, please get your swab test done. Those who have fled, please think as you have the potential to spread the virus.

“Residents are also urged to postpone any social programmes, like feasts, as these are among the reasons for the existence of many new clusters, with an average of 30 cases being recorded daily in Tawau,” he told reporters today after attending a food basket handing over ceremony officiated by Sabah’s deputy Youth and Sports Minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy here.

Meanwhile, Tawau District Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas has given a stern warning that they would issue compound notices to residents from areas placed under the EMCO if they tried to enter or exit their respective areas through rat lanes.

Peter, who said that the Marine Police had been roped in to help out, added that following the re-implementation of the MCO in the district, three roadblocks would be conducted at Jambatan Putih, Batu 2 Jalan Apas as well as Jalan Tiku here.

On Friday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Tawau would be placed under the MCO following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the district. – Bernama