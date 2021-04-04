PBDS Baru urges govt to reveal outcome of MA63 special committee’s first meeting to public

MIRI (April 4): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) is calling on the government to be transparent and make known the outcome of the first meeting of the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) special committee to the public.

Its president Bobby William in a statement said the first special committee’s meeting was held on Dec 2 last year but the report has not been made available to the public.

“During Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin two-day visit to Sarawak on April 1, it was reported that the MA63 was among the things he discussed with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“What we at PBDS Baru wants to know is that what happened to the results of the previous MA63 committee meetings and why were the results not made known but considered as official secrets?,” Bobby questioned.

Bobby added that it was an encouraging development in regards to the MA63 with the prime minister’s visit to Sarawak last week where he had said that the special council on MA63 would announce its decision on several issues concerning Sarawak and Sabah this coming week.

“It was indeed an encouraging development and it is hoped that the people will be informed of its progress and results,” he said.

He stressed that PBDS Baru view the MA63 as very important as it will lead to the restoration of Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners in Malaysia.

During the official visit to Sarawak, Muhyiddin said that the special council on MA63 will announce its decision on several issues including the Federal Constitution amendment and socioeconomic matters concerning Sarawak and Sabah next week.

“There are several proposals involving amendment to the Federal Constitution on the rights of Sabah and Sarawak by the Allied Working Committee.

“Matters related to immigration, national registration, border control, illegal immigrants and the encroachment of foreign fishermen in the Exclusive Economic Zone were discussed by the Sabah and Sarawak Security Working Committee,” Muhyiddin was quoted saying.