PM Muhyiddin arrives for official visit to Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (April 4): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Brunei.

He was greeted by Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah upon arrival at the Brunei International Airport here at 4 pm (same time as Malaysia).

The prime minister was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the international airport.

The national anthem of Malaysia ‘Negaraku’ was played, followed by Brunei Darussalam’s national anthem ‘Allah Peliharakan Sultan’.

Muhyiddin then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Three ministers from the Brunei Cabinet were also there to receive Muhyiddin, including Home Affairs Minister Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong.

Also present were Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Economic and Finance Minister Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah and Second Foreign Minister Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein was also there to welcome the prime minister.

The official visit is held at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Muhyiddin undertakes the official visit in conjunction with the 23rd Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

The prime minister will have a meeting with His Majesty at Istana Nurul Iman here tomorrow morning before they proceed with the annual leaders’ consultation at the same palace.

The annual meeting provides an opportunity for both leaders to discuss post-Covid-19 cooperation.

This, among others, will include discussions on the establishment of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) arrangement, initiating cooperation in vaccine diplomacy between both countries and closer economic cooperation.

Hishammuddin said the meeting between the two ASEAN leaders, with Brunei the current chair of the regional grouping, was very important in view of current developments in Myanmar.

“Surely Myanmar will be discussed by both leaders when deliberating on regional issues. It will be top of the agenda.

“The international community will follow closely the outcome of the meeting,” Hishammuddin told Malaysian journalists here shortly before the arrival of the prime minister.

A coup took place in Myanmar two months ago when the military wrested power from democratically elected leaders.

During the annual consultation, both leaders will also be witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Natural Disaster Management as well the Unitisation Agreement between Petronas and Brunei’s National Unitisation Secretariat (BNUS) in the oil and gas sector.

The official visit with a small delegation in less than 24 hours is subjected to strict Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedures. – Bernama