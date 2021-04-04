Sarikei district now red zone, says SDMC

KUCHING (Apr 4): The Sarikei district is now a Covid-19 red zone after recording 65 local infection cases in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The deputy chief minister added that with the district changing its status from an orange zone to red zone, this brings the total number of red zones in the state to 11 districts.

“Marudi district has changed from yellow to orange zone after recording 23 local infection cases today.

“Lawas district has changed from green to yellow zone after recording two local infection cases,” he said at a press conference today.

Aside from Sarikei, SDMC in a daily update statement said the districts that are declared red zones are Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Orange zones are currently Marudi, Sri Aman and Kanowit. Yellow zones are Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Limbang, Telang Usan, Saratok and Sebauh.

Seven other districts – Dalat, Lundu, Pusa, Asajaya, Simunjan, Daro and Kabong – remain green zones.