Schools in Sibu Division to reopen on rotation basis

SIBU: All primary and secondary schools in Sibu Division will reopen next Monday (April 5) based on a rotation mechanism to avoid overcrowding and prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Based on this arrangment, Primary Four to Six pupils will attend school on alternate days – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – while preschoolers and those from Primary

One to Three will be in school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For secondary schools, the upper secondary (Form 4 to 6) students will attend school as usual, those in transition and Form Three will be in school on the first and third weeks while Form One and Two students on the second and fourth weeks.

This was revealed by Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research, during his daily Facebook live stream on Covid-19 updates yesterday.

He said the arrangement will be reviewed after four weeks, depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu.

“The intention here is to reduce the number of school children in school at any one time to avoid overcrowding.

“Therefore, on days, where these students do not attend school, they will go for Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR),” the Nangka assemblyman added.

He pointed out that it is not possible for secondary schools to adopt the alternative days schooling arrangment like that of primary schools, as certain subjects are only available on a certain day in a week.

“Meaning, if students do not attain class on the day when this particular subject is taught, they will miss out on the lesson.”

He also mentioned that class and form teachers have been informed to set up a WhatsApp group comprised teachers, parents and students. This is to check on the health condition of the students and their family daily.

“Previously, there were incidences where school children with close contact with positive Covid-19 case (a member of the family), attended school before (being) sent to a quarantine centre.

“We do not want this to happen again and that is why the teacher-in-charge will WhatsApp to those in the group (to check) and if anyone is not feeling well, they are not to go to school,” Dr Annuar explained.

The assistant minister also disclosed a separate arrangement for SPM students who missed out the public examination recently due to lockdown imposed on certain areas.

He said there are 223 students who will be sitting for the examination from April 6 to 23.

“This will be the last chance for them and if they miss out, they wil have to do a resit next year.

“However, if there are those tested positive for Covid-19, arrangement has been made for them to sit for the exam in the hospital.

“Likewise, those coming into close contact with positive case, and sent to quarantine centre, an arrangement has also been made for them to sit for the exam as well,” he said.