SDMC: 3 new clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 4): The State Health Department declared three new Covid-19 clusters today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at a press conference today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the clusters dubbed Tembok Cluster, Sungai Mupong and Sungai Rassau were detected in Sri Aman, Meradong, and Matu respectively.

With 159 positive cases detected from the Tembok Cluster, he said that this contributed to the increase in the number of cases detected in Sarawak today as it was detected at Sri Aman detention centre.

The Sungai Mupong cluster in Meradong recorded nine cases, while the Sungai Rassau cluster in Matu recorded two cases.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the State Health Department declared an end to the Jalan Ho Pin cluster in Samarahan district as no new case were recorded in the past 28 days.

“As of today, there are 39 clusters that are still active – out of which 11 of them recorded additional cases today. The remaining 28 clusters did not record any new cases,” he added.