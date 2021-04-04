Umno confident PAS will not end cooperation in Muafakat Nasional

SUNGAI SIPUT (April 4): Umno is optimistic that PAS will not end their cooperation in Muafakat Nasional based on the relations that have been established at the leadership and grassroots levels.

Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan said the party also viewed the statements made by PAS’ top leaders recently as an intention to further improve the cooperation between the two parties.

“I’m taking the most positive interpretation, namely from PAS president and deputy president’s statements who stressed that they still want to protect and strengthen Muafakat Nasional.

“For me, that is a signal that whatever stand they have on Bersatu regarding PN (Perikatan Nasional), they have no intention to split from Umno,” he said in a news conference after the “#SAMBUNG YANG TERGENDALA” tour series here, late last night.

Two days ago, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party rejected any form of cooperation that is divisive and deviates from the original Muafakat Nasional set up, as well as disunited alliances or groups disloyal to the country by taking on extreme views that challenged race and religion.

Shahril Sufian also urged leaders and members of both parties to be calm and avoid making any statements that could strain Umno-PAS relations in pursuing Muafakat Nasional’s agenda in the 15th General Election. – Bernama