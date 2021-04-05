11 left homeless after fire razes house at Kampung Jeriah

SIBU (Apr 5): Eleven individuals from three families aged between two and 45 were left homeless after a fire destroyed their rented house at Kampung Jeriah here today.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA) chief Janggan Muling said 17 firemen in one fire engine and Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) ambulance were dispatched to the scene after they received a distress call at 2.47pm.

“A double-storey house of non-permanent structure measuring 20 by 40 square feet was being gutted by the flames when firemen arrived at the scene at 3.02pm.

“The house was fully destroyed in the incident,” he said in a statement.

According to Janggan, firefighters faced obstacles during the operation when the path to the affected house was cut off by road construction there.

“Fire engine had to be parked at the main entrance located about 400 feet from the house which was rented by three families.

“During the incident, only seven occupants were inside the house and they all managed to escape to safety,” he said.

Bomba managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses before the operation ended at 4.10pm.