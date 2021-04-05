287,737 individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccination – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): As of yesterday 287,737 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have received both doses of their vaccine shots, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said at the same time, 514,036 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 801,773.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Dr Adham said Selangor remained to have the highest number of recipients to have received the first dose, at 71,405, followed by Sarawak (53,598) and Perak (50,378).

Sabah recorded 46,562, Kuala Lumpur (44,925), Johor (42,214), Pahang (34,758), Penang (33,688), Kedah (31,115), Terengganu (25,167), Negeri Sembilan (24,874), Kelantan (22,717), Melaka ( 14,633), Perlis (9,858), Putrajaya (5,421) and Labuan (2,723).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses totalling 35,255, followed by Perak (30,793).

Sarawak recorded 27,281, Kuala Lumpur (26,637), Sabah (26,563), Pahang (23,705), Johor (22,138), Kedah (17,493), Kelantan (15,703), Penang (15,431), Terengganu (14,224), Negeri Sembilan (12,041), Melaka (7,712), Perlis (6,668), Putrajaya (3,774) and Labuan (2,319).

On the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said 7,906,913 or 32.6 per cent have signed up, with Selangor still recording the highest number, at 2,155,809.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase from February to April will involve 500,000 frontliners including health workers, while the second phase from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, including vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, and the target is about 13.7 million people. – Bernama