30 reef balls to be dropped at Tun Sakaran Marine Park

SEMPORNA: Thirty reef balls will be dropped at the ‘coral triangle’ at Tun Sakaran Marine Park for planting of coral reefs.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the program is under the ministry in the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP) funded by the Sabah State Government.

“The purpose of this program is basically to improve the conservation, protection and management of biodiversity and a sustainable environment, especially in the district of Semporna which is indeed significant with the beauty of the seabed,” he said during the launching of the Coral Reef Conservation Program at Tun Sakaran Marine Park, Sipadan Kapalai Resort on Monday.

Jafry said the program will be led by Sabah Parks in collaboration with Yayasan Sabah through its subsidiary, Aqua Dive Sdn Bhd.

To date, he said researchers have successfully recorded 255 species of coral reefs and 528 species of coral reef fish, richer than The Great Barrier Reef in Australia. In 2013, CNN Travel named Barracuda Point as Top 1, the best dive site in the world.

“Today, I am very proud of the presence of all, together appearing as Defender, Guardian, Protector to the efforts to protect marine flora and fauna, which is strongly supported by the ministry and Yayasan Sabah. Together we today created an initiative that will help restore coral reefs that have been destroyed by fish bombs with artificial reef cultivation methods. Our research data shows very encouraging results where previously planted artificial reefs, have recorded a growth rate of Acropora species of 18cm to 23cm per year. This is an effort that will indirectly help the local community, not only in terms of increasing fish stocks, but also benefit the tourism sector,” he said.

“We are also very fortunate because apart from the program funded by the State Government, the coral reef conservation efforts in the waters of the park also have the support of other private companies such as Enrich Skill,” he said and thanking Enrich Skill for assistance in preparing the artificial reef.

Apart from that, he said with the conservation and preservation of marine life, it is also able to improve and support the economy of the state of Sabah through the tourism industry.

“The program will also be assisted by NGOs who have contributed a lot to the conservation and preservation of marine life in the state of Sabah. I believe that the collaboration between the State Government and non-governmental organizations will have a huge impact for us to realize and achieve the objectives of this program,” he said.

Tun Sakaran Marine Park is an area with very high biological diversity and is an active area for the reproduction and growth of various marine life.

The study has recorded a total of 255 species of coral reefs that have high value to biodiversity in this area of the Park.

“I also understand that this Tun Sakaran Marine Park is a marine park that has a community or residents in the park that is gazetted under the Sabah Parks Board. An approach that can be made an iconic Marine Park not only in Malaysia but also globally,” said the minister.

Tun Sakaran Marine Park is not only rich in various species of coral reefs, but this area is also rich in fauna such as a variety of species of birds, reptiles, insects and so on, he said.

Therefore, it is the responsibility and policy of this ministry to preserve and conserve natural life and the diversity of flora and fauna, especially marine life, he added.