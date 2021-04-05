After weekend rise, daily Covid-19 cases dip down to 1,070; Selangor back in top spot

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5 — Malaysia recorded 1,070 new Covid-19 infections today, a slight dip compared to the numbers over the Easter weekend.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor logged the highest infection numbers, followed by Sarawak and Penang.

“Selangor recorded 327 cases, Sarawak 225 cases and Penang 133 cases,” he said in a statement.

Other states logged double digit numbers while Perak, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Perlis have single digit infection numbers.

From the positive cases recorded in Selangor, 248 were from existing clusters and close contact tracing.

Fourteen cases alone were from immigration detention centres. They are: the Jalan Duta detention centre (five), Jalan Harapan Prison (five), Tembok Sungai Udang (two), Pengkalan Chepa (one) and Sepang detention centre (one).

The Health Ministry recorded seven new Covid-19 deaths today, raising Malaysia’s cumulative coronavirus fatality to 1,295 people.

Currently, there are 355 active clusters while 1,056 existing clusters ended today.

Dr Noor Hisham said five of today’s six new clusters were caused by workplace infections.

They are: Jalan Inovasi with a total of 49 cases so far stretching from Cheras and Titiwangsa to Putrajaya; Lorong Dua ranging from the Petaling district to Kuala Selangor (41); Persiaran Utama in Negri Sembilan (18); the Jalan Mata Kuching in Melaka (16); and Taman Komersial in Hulu Langat, Selangor (14).

The last cluster, Bukit Sera in Kuala Muda, Kedah was caused by infections in the community, resulting in 13 cases so far.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,294 patients recovered and were discharged today, leaving those active cases at 14,278.

Of those still hospitalised, 180 are in intensive care with 89 needing help to breathe. – Malay Mail