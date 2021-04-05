Bersatu’s Armada Sarawak to help GPS to victory in state polls

KUCHING (April 5): Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) Sarawak has pledged to help ensure Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) win in the coming state polls in line with the cooperation between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the state coalition.

Alexander Frusis, the leader of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth wing, said they believed that the collaboration between GPS and PN in the polls was what the grassroots wanted for the polls.

“Armada Sarawak reiterates the stand of PN and Bersatu Sarawak, to help GPS in the state election to achieve a great victory,” he said in a statement.

Alexander also thanked GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Sarawak Chief Minister, for giving his support to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

“Armada Sarawak believes that political stability is the key to a government’s success to continue providing excellent services and ensuring the people’s well-being,” he said, referring to Abang Johari’s remarks during Muhyiddin’s visit last week.

Alexander said Armada Sarawak also welcomed Muhyiddin’s efforts in restoring Sarawak’s rights in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said this was exemplified by the creation of a special constitution amendment committee headed by Muhyiddin.

Last week, Muhyiddin put to rest claims that GPS could clash with its PN partner in the polls if Bersatu nominates candidates.

The prime minister said he had left it to Abang Johari to decide if Bersatu should contest in the election, which is expected to be held after the Covid-19 Emergency is lifted.

“The important thing is to have strong support from voters so that GPS can win as many seats as possible with a landslide victor,” he said.

Bersatu currently has an assemblyman in Sarawak in Datuk Ali Biju (Krian).