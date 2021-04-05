Covid: 1,349 new cases, two deaths recorded yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,349 Covid-19 new cases and two deaths from the viral infection were recorded yesterday, said Health director Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said from the number of new cases, 1,342 were local transmissions while seven were imported cases.

“Sarawak recorded the highest number of new cases with 419, followed by Selangor (343) and Penang (185).

“Another 1,270 cases of recovery were recorded, bringing the cumulative number to 335,162 while 186 patients are being treated at the intensive care units, with 94 of them requiring respiratory support,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed the 10 new clusters identified, namely, the Jalan Maju Cemerlang and Jalan Murni Satu Clusters in Johor; Jalan Suasana Cluster (Selangor), Danan Cluster (Kelantan) and Jalan Alamanda Cluster (Putrajaya), which are workplace clusters.

Four community clusters were also detected – Sungai Mupong and Sungai Rassau, Sarawak; Kampung Batu Lapan, Lekir (Perak) and Rich Park (Sabah), as well as a detention centre cluster, Tembok Sri Aman in Sarawak. – Bernama