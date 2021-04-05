Covid-19: 11 out of 39 active clusters in Sarawak report new cases today

KUCHING (Apr 5): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that 11 out of the 39 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak recorded new cases today.

SDMC in a statement said that the clusters that reported new cases were Kampung Binyu Cluster and Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster of Samarahan that reported 34 and two new cases respectively; Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei (7), Jalan Kingsway Cluster in Miri (1); and Gelong Cluster in Kapit (1).

There was also one new case from Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching; six new cases from Sungai Rassau Cluster in Matu (6); Meradong’s Sungai Mupong Cluster (1) and Tanjung Genting Cluster (5); and Serian’s Batu Gong Cluster in Serian (3) and Chupak Cluster (7).

Meanwhile, SDMC said that a total of 13 arrests have been made at a bistro in Sibu for conducting activities exceeding the operating hours stipulated by the authorities.

The committee said all the arrests made involved local residents and they were apprehended for offences under the Entertainment Ordinance 2000 and its Regulation 11.

The Royal Malaysia Police also issued 12 compounds in Miri district for violations of standard operating procedures.