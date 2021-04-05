Covid-19: Sarawak records 225 new cases today, no deaths

KUCHING (Apr 5): Sarawak recorded 225 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

This brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 17,779 cases, while the state’s death toll remains at 114.

“The districts that recorded new cases today are Bintulu District (43), Samarahan (43), Sibu (39), Miri (24), Julau (12), Sebauh (10), Kuching (7), Kapit (7), Sarikei (7), Beluru (7), Matu (6), Meradong (6), Saratok (5), Serian (3), Song (3), Lubok Antu (2) and Kanowit (1),” said SDMC.

MORE TO COME