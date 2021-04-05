Covid-19: Telang Usan district reverts to green zone

KUCHING (Apr 5): Telang Usan district has changed to a green zone from yellow zone after no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

With Telang Usan turning green, SDMC said that the total number of green zones in the state now stands at eight, including Dalat, Lundu, Pusa, Asajaya, Simunjan, Daro and Kabong.

The districts of Marudi, Sri Aman and Kanowit are the only three districts under orange zone status.

Stay updated with the freshest news, join The Borneo Post’s Telegram.

There are 18 districts in the state classified as yellow status, namely Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Limbang, Saratok and Sebauh.

For red zones, the 11 districts are Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.