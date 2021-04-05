Data collection on-going to correct perception Sabah poorest state

KOTA MARUDU: Efforts are being done to correct the perception of Sabah being one of the poorest states in Malaysia.

As such, a data collection programme is being done by the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) to get the right inputs for the national database on poverty.

“A group is going to Kampung Gana first before moving to other places, to gather data, and any information gathered would be able to give inputs to the Government.

“However, before any development is done, basic infrastructure must first be improved,” said its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Speaking at the welcoming dinner for members of the Kota Marudu Level for Sabah Poverty Data Verification Programme, he said the district was picked to kickstart the data collection work after it was named as one of the poorest in state.

“Actually, it is not true. Kota Marudu is not the poorest district in Sabah.

“There have been a lot of developments over the decades here, and people do feel the progress,” he said.

He added in the lowland areas of Kota Marudu, the rural economy is strong.

“The district has more than 20,000 hectares of oil palm, second largest paddy growing district in Sabah and some 10,000 hectares of rubber.

“The local economy is stronger than other districts,” Ongkili who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, said.

He, however, added that beyond 10 kilometres from the town centre, the poor reside in numbers as subsistence agriculturists just like districts of Pitas, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kudat, Pensiangan and Keningau.

“Basic infrastructure and modern technology are needed as well as productive employement for rural youth,” he stressed.

The three-day programme aims at collecting data as well as educate and guide local community leaders on how to disseminate information on government’s aid, especially to reduce the poverty rate.