Defend GRS, says Salleh

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) which has been given the mandate and trust by the people of Sabah in the last general election needs to be defended, said former Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

In expressing his support to the continued BN, PN and PBS coalition, Salleh described the political scenario in Sabah as unique.

“We are served with a myriad of news concerning the political struggle that is occurring. The latest being Umno’s decision to disengage with Bersatu.

“But the political scenario in Sabah is different from Peninsular,” he said in his latest blog entry.

Salleh who is also a member of the Sabah State cabinet and Usukan assemblyman, said that all politicians should be focused on the looking after the welfare of the people and ensuring development in their respective constituency.

“Although GRS is yet to be registered, it is a coalition recognised by the people in the last election. Each attained victory under the party logo.

“The arising question is if the GRS can register just as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has done? Can GRS use its own logo to retain the mandate in future general elections? These are the intriguing questions.

“However, the choice is dependent on us all who are in the team to continue to meet the needs of the rakyat,” he said.

Salleh who is also Sabah ex-Chief Minister said that the key to cooperation is during the subsequent distribution of parliamentary seats.

“It is there that the effectiveness of the cooperation will be proven. As one of the people’s representatives, I also would like to remind myself and other political companions to continue serving and not look to the behind.

“Strengthen the services rendered and improve local development as well as meet the welfare of the people. May the politics in Sabah continue to grow and be healthy for the development of the land below the wind,” he said.