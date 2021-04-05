Grab business opportunities, Dayak entrepreneurs told

KUCHING: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives (Medac) wants village traders especially Dayak entrepreneurs to grab business opportunities offered by agencies under the ministry.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said he also wanted small-time entrepreneurs in every district or interior areas to endeavour to expand their businesses.

‘’I throw this challenge to the young who want to venture into numerous types of businesses such as manufacturing, agriculture and others.

‘’There are agencies which will provide guidance and financial aid under SME Corp.

‘’As such, I want Dayak entrepreneurs through the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) to seek aid and guidance on expanding businesses,’’ he said.

He said this to reporters after a dialogue session with DCCI at the Malaysian Co-operative Institute here yesterday, which was also attended by DCCI president, Datuk Leonard Martin Uneng.

DCCI was set up in 2003 to expand the economic activities of the Dayak community in Sarawak.

In addition, Wan Junaidi said that he also wanted franchisors to be developed from products with potential in Sarawak to be introduced locally and also abroad.

‘’I am confident what the ministry wants can be implemented in Sarawak through entrepreneurship co-operatives and franchise platforms to develop the local economy, specifically the Dayak community in Sarawak. We have to co-operate to make it successful,’’ he said.

Among the agencies under Medac were the National Institute for Entrepreneurs, SME Corporation Malaysia, UDA Holdings Berhad, SME Bank, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre, Bank Rakyat, Tekun Nasional, Co-operative Institute of Malaysia, Malaysian Co-operative Commission and Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs. – Bernama