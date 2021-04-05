Hishammuddin: Muhyiddin, Sultan of Brunei meeting strengthens Malaysia-Brunei relations

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 5): The meeting between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Ruler of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today will further strengthen the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam relationship, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Hishammuddin said the two countries have successfully signed two major agreements in a meeting that was held in conjunction with the 23rd Annual Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Leaders’ Consultation.

The two agreements are the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of post-Covid-19 disaster management, and the Unitisation Agreement between Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Brunei National Unitisation Secretariat (oil and gas sector).

Hishammuddin added the two leaders also agreed to fine-tune the proposal for Reciprocal Green Lane between Malaysia and Brunei for official and business purposes, once the situation permits it.

“Collaborating on vaccine diplomacy, including towards the recognition of their respective vaccination certificates,” he said in the posting that included several photos of the meeting.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen the understanding regarding the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Land Boundary, including ensuring that the First Meeting of the Joint Committee can be held in the near future.

According to Hishammuddin, the two countries will also increase the cooperation in the economic sector, notably between Brunei Darussalam and Sabah and Sarawak.

On the defence front, he said the cooperation between the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will be increased.

Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam will also diversify their joint approaches in the sectors of agriculture, fisheries, education, investment, tourism, and information technology, including cybersecurity, Hishammuddin said.

Muhyiddin paid a two-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam, which ended today. — Bernama