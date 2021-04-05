Jobless man claims trial to carjacking at Batu Kawah supermarket carpark

KUCHING (April 5): An unemployed man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to robbing and injuring a woman during a carjacking in the carpark of a supermarket in Batu Kawah last month.

Chong Liang Hung, 45, entered his plea after the charge under Section 394 of the Penal Code was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section provides for a maximum of 20 years in prison and caning.

Judge Steve Ritikos released Chong on RM20,000 bail with a deposit of RM5,000 and two local sureties, as well as set May 5 for case management.

According to the facts of the case, Chong, who previously worked as a mechanic, allegedly carjacked a 51-year-old woman and injured her around 4.25pm on March 21.

According to earlier reports, the victim was about to start her four-wheel drive vehicle in the parking area when Chong allegedly rushed into the car on the passenger’s side and proceeded to point a knife at the victim’s waist.

He is said to have told the victim to start the car and not to make noise.

Fearing for her life, the victim followed his instructions.

Chong then allegedly pushed the victim out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

In the vehicle was a bag containing important documents, cash, and a mobile phone.

It was previously reported the victim injured her right knee after falling from the vehicle and had to receive outpatient treatment.

It is understood Chong has several past criminal records involving vehicle thefts.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Ilham Kamaruddin prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented by counsel.