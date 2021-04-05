Libraries for Kunak, Tenom, Kota Marudu

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Library will be constructing three more libraries.

According to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan, the three libraries will be built inKunak, Tenom and Kota Marudu.

At the same time, three ‘Desa’ or village libraries will also be constructed at Kg Lubok Darat Sipitang, Kg Karakit Banggi and Entilibon Tongod, he said in his address at a ceremony held by his ministry at the Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort on Monday.

And to inculcate Science, Technology and Innovation at every level of education and create students who are skilled and knowledgeable, Yakub said that his ministry will be working with the National Science Centre and Sabah Library to create the Science, Technology and Innovation Centre at the State Library Building in phases.

He said that the centre will become a platform for informal learning whereby students will have access to hands-on, minds-on and heart-on learning.

Yakub also said his ministry will be providing more opportunities and access to quality education, training and life-long learning at all levels.

He said that in the giving of scholarships, the focus shall be in the field of science and technology, skills courses and TVET. This was to cater for the needs of industries and the employment industry.

He said that his ministry is actively promoting the scholarships through roadshows, conducted both physically and using the internet.

“The scholarships are not only for SPM/STPM graduates who would like to further their studies but also for students who have not completed their studies but would like to enroll in short-term training programmes that will guarantee them work,” he said.

Yakub also said that the Human Resource Development Department and the Sabah Skills Training Centre (SSTC) are also carrying out up-skilling, re-skilling and pro-skilling programmes with emphasis on technology skills training and entrepreneurship.

He said that the programmes were catered for youths who are unable to further their studies at tertiary level, as well as those who have lost their job due to the pandemic.

The minister also said that among the long-term courses organized by the department are the PADI dive-master, Class E lorry driver, and GDL, furniture repairs and others.

Meanwhile, Yakub urged more Sabahans to register for the free vaccination programme.

He said that he had already received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared that he felt fine.

He said that the aim of the vaccination is to strengthen a person’s body against the onslaught of the disease.

Yakub also reminded that it is the responsibility of the people to register for the vaccination and also said that at his constituency in Karambunai, he enlisted the help of village heads and community leaders to help with the registration of his constituents.