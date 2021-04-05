Malaysian Armed Forces mulls increasing number of military doctors

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 5): The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is considering increasing the quota of new posts of military doctors.

Without divulging the number of existing military doctors, MAF Health Service Division director-general Lt Gen Datuk Dr Md Amin Muslan said a discussion would be held on the matter with the top management of the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

According to Dr Md Amin there are set procedures and phases in requesting a quota for the posts of military doctors.

‘‘MAF plans to increase the quota in question and at the same time look towards the development of existing reserve teams involving doctors and paramedics,’’ he said.

He said this at a Malaysian Military Medical Conference (2021 MMMC) at MAF’s Wisma Perwira here, today.

He said increasing the quota for the post was also an effort by MAF to create a flexible combination between regular and reserve forces in the future.

‘‘We target about 300 new posts (in the health service of the MAF) which is adequate and aimed at helping the Ministry of Health (MOH).

‘‘If the service of the MAF is needed, it can be channelled to help them (MOH) without any limit,’’ he said.

Commenting on the status of vaccination among MAF personnel, Dr Md Amin said over 30,000 officers and personnel nationwide had been vaccinated since the first phase of the vaccination programme was implemented.

‘‘At the same time, MAF will continue to co-operate with the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force in ensuring the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme by the government, which will be entering the second phase this month,’’ he said. — Bernama