Minister not happy over delay of quarters project

KOTA KINABALU: Staff quarters at the new Inanam police station near here could take up to six more months to be completed.

Home Minister Dato Seri Hamzah Zainudin said he was not happy with the progress of the project as it is approximately four months behind schedule.

“The contractors need to make sure that they can hand over the staff quarters within at least six months. The way they are progressing now, I’m not very happy. But they are explaining what the delay is all about.

“The quarters was supposed to be completed by the end of last year, but we’ve been told that the delay was due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) on top of technical issues which have not been resolved, according to the contractor,” said Hamzah.

He said this to reporters during a site visit to the new Inanam police station near here on Monday.

Nonetheless, he said the contractor had expressed commitment in completing the project within the given time. Hamzah also said that any discrepancies are to be informed to the Ministry.

“If the contractor cannot manage the work within six months, with a certain agreement between them and the government, they will have to propose and we will bring it up to the committee within the Ministry. We do not want to terminate the contract and look for another contractor. But to do that, we need their commitment,” said Hamzah.

Currently, the staff quarters stands at 50 per cent completion.

According to Hamzah’s estimation, he was confident the six-month period is sufficient as the quarters only had the last five floors to go, which he said typically took four to five months to complete.

The staff quarters is expected to house 102 units at a combined cost of RM55 million, including costs for the police station.