Most Miri schools opt for rotation system to lower risk of Covid-19 spreading

MIRI (April 5): Most schools here have opted for a rotation system to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) minister in charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin told reporters he was happy the schools had opted for the rotation system as it could largely reduce the number of students physically at school at any one time.

“Following MDDMC and the Education Department’s discussion last week that came up with the three models for schools reopening, it is good to hear that most schools opted for the rotation system for the safety of their students and teachers.

“Generally, for the rotation system, students in lowers level need only attend physical classes twice a week, whilst for upper levels, three times a week. In fact, Miri district is the only district that was granted special permission to delay the reopening of schools, due to the surge of Covid-19 positive cases, as schools in other red zones have started schools since three weeks ago,” said the Minister of Transport.

Lee said while struggling to decide whether to reopen or not, initiatives must be provided with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to allow students to return to school in safer conditions.

The other suggested models are single school session and dual sessions.

To date, schools that have opted for the rotation system are SJK Chung Hua Miri, SJK Chung Hua Krokop, SJK Chung Hua Pujut, SJK Chung Hua Lutong, SJK Chung Hua Chung San, SJK Chung Hua Tudan, and SMK Chung Hua Miri.

Lee pointed out officers from the Education Department would continuously monitor and inspect each and every school in the district to ensure that they adhere strictly to the SOPs.