PN Supreme Council to mobilise machinery to help GPS win state polls



KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council has unanimously agreed to mobilise its machinery at every level to assist the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition in the coming Sarawak State Election.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, in a statement yesterday said the matter was agreed upon at the PN Supreme Council meeting, chaired by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president on Saturday.

“The closeness shown by the two leaders (Muhyiddin and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) during the recent Prime Minister’s visit to Sarawak, proves that the political understanding between them is very good.

“Both leaders are also committed to further strengthen political cooperation between PN and GPS in the future,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of PN component parties, namely PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang; STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan; SAPP president Senator Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee and GERAKAN president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau, as well as other Supreme Council members.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the PN Supreme Council welcomed the establishment of the central level Bersatu-PAS Consultative Committee, to face the 15th General Election, as jointly announced by Bersatu and PAS on March 31.

He said PN believed that the committee was able to formulate strategies to gain support from the Bumiputras, and safeguard the interests as well as rights of non-Bumiputra, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. – Bernama