Promoting benefits of blockchain tech to encourage adoption

KUCHING: There are a few things that can or need to be done to further encourage the adoption of blockchain technology in the state, the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) opines, and this includes promoting the benefits of blockchain technology with real life examples.

In response to queries on blockchain technology in Sarawak, SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak told The Borneo Post that among the ways to encourage adoption, this includes studying and understanding the readiness (awareness, interest, capacity or talents and others) of the state in the implementation of blockchain for digital transactions between and among government agencies and the private sector.

“Bring awareness of success and trend in the global arena in using blockchain,” Zaidi said.

“Promote the benefits of blockchain technology with real life examples (to the public and stakeholders in the government).”

Zaidi noted benefits included immutable distributed ledgers and security of digital transactions on blockchain and peer-to-peer transactions possible.

“Hence elimination of delays due to intermediaries and fees incurred due to intermediaries,” he explained of the latter.

Other benefits comprised of transparency of transactions which prevents or easy tracking of corruption, and enables complete trust in digital transactions, a strong selling point to foreign and local investors.

Additionally, blockchain technology allows us to track a product, material or service from source to final destination and every point or activity throughout. Moreover, it enables temper-proof certification to bolster integrity.

Zaidi also emphasised the importance of collaborating with blockchain experts as consultants and providing training and mentoring in implementing blockchain technology.

“Promote collaboration between public sector and government in using blockchain to establish trust in digital transactions.

“Promote initiative to establish a consortium of initial parties knowledgeable and/or interested in participating in implementing blockchain for their businesses.”

On SMA’s MOU with IBM Malaysia to promote and strengthen collaboration in digital sectors in Sarawak with artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies, Zaidi said that it is assisting the Smart Precision Agriculture implementations in Sarawak through its AI platform.

“IBM is part of the Centre of Excellence for Digital Economy whereby they are providing advice, best practices and directions for university research and development, innovation and implementation of AI and blockchain in Sarawak.

“They are assisting the Smart Precision Agriculture implementations in Sarawak through their AI platform.”

Aside from IBM Malaysia, SMA’s office has also been collaborating with Japan Telecommunications Engineering and Consulting service (JTEC), a non-profit organisation.

Zaidi revealed that JTEC is willing to help the state in the initiative of pre-feasibility study and capacity building for implementing blockchain in Sarawak.