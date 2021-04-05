Samsung introduces mid-range Galaxy A32 for all-day work and play

KUCHING: Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy A32, a powerful mid-range smartphone for all-day work and play.

Featuring a 64MP quad-camera, stunning 6.4 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and a large 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A32 is designed for active individuals to capture moments on-the-go and enjoy entertainment anytime, anywhere.

“The all-rounded Samsung Galaxy A32 extends our popular mid-range smartphone portfolio. It is created especially for mobile-native individuals who see the smartphone as integral to their identity, something much bigger than a tool for communication.

“On top of being the primary tool for them to connect and socialise with their friends and loved ones, for these people the smartphone has also become an avenue to express their creativity, and the main outlet they turn to for entertainment,” said Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Edward Han, in a press statement.

The quad-camera setup of the Galaxy A32 opens up a diverse array of opportunities for users to express their creativity through photos.

For starters, the 64MP main camera enables users to capture crisp and clear photos throughout the day. The 8MP Ultra-Wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which adds more perspective to images – perfect for capturing lofty landscapes. Meanwhile, the 5MP Macro lens takes crystal clear close-up shots.

Additionally, the 5MP Depth camera gives amazing portrait shots in Portrait mode, while the 20MP front camera enables eye-catching selfies in high clarity – perfect for capturing high-quality social media content.

For those looking to take their photography experience to the next level, the Galaxy A32 supports Hyperlapse, Night mode, Slow-mo, Panorama and Pro mode as well.

For many of us, the phone screen has become a main source of our daily entertainment – from binge-watching video clips, to indulging in a few rounds of mobile games or video calls with loved ones.

To deliver a high-quality viewing experience, the Galaxy A32 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display screen, with 90Hz refresh rates and a brightness level of up to 800nits that stays clear even under bright sunlight. Meanwhile, Eye Comfort Shield adjusts display’s color temperature automatically, based on smartphone usage patterns, allowing users to consume hours of content with more protection.

In addition, the high refresh rate also indulges users with smoother scrolling that makes switching between applications more seamless.

The Galaxy A32 is ready to support activity-filled days with little respite. The 5,000mAh battery provides the user more time to do what they love.

Meanwhile, its AI power saving detects and adjusts to mobile usage habits for long-lasting power. And with up to 15W of Adaptive Fast Charging, Galaxy A32 gets back to full power, quickly.

Underpinning the awesome screen and camera technologies is the performance speed of the Galaxy A32’s advanced processor. The 8GB RAM option is coupled with 128GB of internal memory capacity, which can also be increased up to 1TB.

Additionally, the in-built Game Booster software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage, for the best gaming experience.

Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3, letting users focus on what matters the most with content and features at their fingertips. It comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and is secured by defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform that secures user data.

The Galaxy A32 is available in four colours; Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

Technical Specifications

Display: 6.4 inch, FHD+, Super AMOLED, infinity-U display, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera rear: 64MP (main), 8MP (ultra-wide), 5MP (depth), 5MP (macro)

Camera front: 20MP

Dimension and weight: 73.6 x 158.9 x 8.4mm and 184grammes

AP: Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)

Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, micro SD slot (up to 1TB)

Battery: 5,000 mAh (typical), 15W fast charge

Colour: Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White