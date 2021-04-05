Semporna water villages spoiling tourism – Bung

SEMPORNA: Water villages here in Semporna are spoiling the environment and tourism, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said this is because the toilets are not built in order and go directly to the sea.

In addition, the many natural beautiful islands should not have garbage bottles, plastic and so on, he said.

“The garbage these days is increasing, so imagine that on one side there is a beautiful tourist centre while on the other side a pile of garbage which eventually will spread.

“When we swim and snorkelling, we don’t feel comfortable because of the smell,” he said when officiating the launching ceremony of the Coral Reef Conservation Program at Tun Sakaran Marine Park at Sipadan Kapalai Resort here in Semporna on Monday.

Bung said he had asked the Semporna District Council to look into this matter and find a solution.

“I will wait for data from the district council on how many communities are involved, whether local people and then we look for a solution. This requires a graded solution for reasons involving humanity, citizenship and so on,” he said.

Bung added restructuring of the water village is in the pipeline. This is to keep the treasures from being lost and disappear, which is why the role of Sabah Parks and the Ministry of Tourism is to ensure that what Sabah have is sustainable in any way.

“We cannot afford to lose this valuable resource just like that. If we want our product to be good then we want to arrange this matter well because in the legislation I was informed that they were given permission to sit there, only maybe in the beginning was two or three houses that applied to keep fish cages but the house above was built. From two to three houses to hundreds,” he said.

Bung said there are also those who applied for homestay and when they get the approval, they built a resort.

“So there are also these resorts that are not licensed so the government has no revenue and only three are registered. So I asked the district officer to look into this problem and for good suggestions,” he said.

On the coral reef conservation program to improve and conserve nature to protect the marine species of various species of fauna in this Tun Sakaran Marine Park, he said this is an awareness program to the community and in collaboration with Sabah Parks, Sabah Foundation, NGOs and others.

“This program needs to be continued to ensure that the existing beauty will always be preserved as Semporna invites millions of tourists to come and see the nature on the seabed. This we need to preserve; we need to take care of the reason for the destruction of this reef,” he said, adding fish bombing should stop as this is a very dangerous and irresponsible act.

On the congested road, Bung said it seems as if Semporna has no organized development. There should be a road reserve, there can be no development, no house can be built, but it seems like all the way, so this is up to the people of Semporna, if they want a wide road. It means they have to discuss between themselves and we will find methods to help widen the road,” he said.