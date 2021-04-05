S’wak Utd extend superb run, Kuching FC held in 0-0 draw

KUCHING: Sarawak United Football Club (SUFC) maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 1-0 away win over Kelantan FC at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bahru on Saturday.

The solitary goal came from import midfielder Lee Chang Hoon in the 38th minute. The victory also preserved the team’s clean sheet after five matches and kept them in second spot in the league table.

A delighted head coach E Elavarasan was among those who savoured the latest triumph.

“The three points are most precious to us. Our players met with very stiff opposition throughout the match but they were able to overcome the pressure,” he said.

However, he admitted his boys had several good chances to extend their score and they played in the hot weather.

“Well done to the players who were able to defend the one-goal deficit until end of the match and at the same time maintain our unbeaten streak in the league,” he added.

Negri Sembilan FC, who have played six matches, lead the league standings with 14 points (4 wins, 2 draws) to Sarawak United’s 13 from five matches (4 wins, 1 draw).

They would have liked to further distance themselves from the chasing pack but were instead held to a 0-0 draw by Kuching City FC (KCFC) , Sarawak’s other team in the Premier League.

KCFC head coach Irfan Bakti was also frustrated by the stalemate despite playing away at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Negri Sembilan on Saturday night. He felt the Kuching boys should have won as they had dominated play in the second half.

“We had several chances to score and we failed to convert a penalty kick.

“The boys had played a positive game but unfortunately Mohd Dzulazlan Ibrahim suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be out for three months,” he said.

KCFC are currently stuck in nineth place with five points (1 win, 2 draws, 2 losses) in the second-tier national league comprising 11 teams.

Their next match will be against FAM-MSN at UiTm Stadium in Shah Alam on Apr 7 while SUFC will next meet Selangor FC II at Selayang Municipal Council Stadium on the same day.