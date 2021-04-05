Tiong: Express bus drivers, passengers transiting in Bintulu also need permit, negative rt-PCR test

BINTULU (April 5): Express bus drivers and passengers from other districts or towns needing to transit in Bintulu will also need to apply for an inter-district police permit with a negative rt-PCR test result taken not more than three days prior, said Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said this is part of the tightening of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 transmission here.

“This is applicable for all drivers and passengers, though drivers may obtain an entry permit valid for 14 days.

“The relevant bus operators must clearly explain the updated SOP destinations to their passengers, even if they are merely passing by Bintulu,” he said in a statement.

Tiong added the identities of the passengers and their rt-PCR testing histories must be made available at the ticket counter and to bus drivers.

According to him, the test report must be consistent with the ticket sales to show only those with negative results of not more than three days prior are allowed to board the bus.

“Otherwise, travellers including the drivers, who fail to provide the report will be required to return to their place of departure or be placed in quarantine until a negative test result can be produced,” he said.

Tiong called for cooperation from all during this period; warning against trying to sneak past the border.

He said no matter where the tickets were bought, the police would review the status of bus passengers for their necessary documents at checkpoints.

According to him, the authorities placed great importance on carrying out these Covid-19 control measures and need the public’s support to achieve results quickly.

“Once the cases are reduced, the authorities may consider relaxing the relevant SOPs.

“Otherwise, it is important to implement tough measures until the rate of infection in Bintulu can be brought down, even at the expense of our convenience,” he said.