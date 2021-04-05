Viral news of teacher’s death due to Covid-19 vaccination untrue – Police

SEREMBAN (April 5): The police have today denied a report that has gone viral on social media claiming that a teacher died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the woman who had suffered a seizure when she was at home was rushed to Port Dickson Hospital on April 1 for treatment.

She was pronounced dead the next day.

“This viral report is not true and the police deny that the victim had died after getting the Covid-19 vaccine on March 30.

“This is because the initial investigation conducted by the hospital found that the victim had a record of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart ailment and high blood pressure and had been on treatment since a year ago,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier, news on the death of the 54-year-old female teacher in Port Dickson due to Covid-19 vaccination, made its rounds on social media.

Aidi Sham advised the public not to spread fake news that could mislead the public adding that this is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both. – Bernama