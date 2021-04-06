Bintulu rue chances, Mukah satisfied with 0-0 draw

BINTULU: Mukah held hosts Bintulu to a scoreless draw in the SSC-FAS Football League on Saturday.

It was Bintulu’s first match for the tournament of Under-25 squads organised by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak Football Association (FAS).

Bintulu head coach Zaidel Termidi Suhaili said his boys failed to capitalise on at least four chances to score.

He believed his players were nervous.

“We had a friendly match (earlier) to get the momentum of the game but when going through the actual match the pace changed,” he added.

The players had also taken a long break and some could not undergo full training as their localities were placed under movement restrictions.

Training for both teams was hampered by physical distancing due to Covid-19 SOPs.

However, the Mukah squad had the advantage of playing their second match, having lost 0-2 to Miri earlier.

Mukah team manager Royston Valentine revealed that coming away with a draw against Bintulu was still a morale booster.

“Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff, at least we managed to get one point for an away game,” he said and expressed confidence that his boys would give a good fight when they play at home against Bintulu and Miri in coming matches.

Mukah FA had a difficult task taking six days to select 25 players from throughout the Mukah Division.

“But we are doing our best to get talents in all districts in Mukah division, including Dalat, Balingian, Daro, Tanjung Manis and around the Mukah area,” Royston added.

Meanwhile, players and officials observed a minute’s silence before the match in memory of former Bintulu Football Association president Mohd Zaifulfadillah Junaidi who passed away recently.

Bintulu and Mukah will clash again in a return match at Mukah Stadium on May 29 (Saturday).