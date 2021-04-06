Company exec in over RM5.8 mln false claim case remanded for four days

KUCHING (April 6): A Magistrates’ Court here issued a four-day remand order starting today against a company executive to assist with the investigation of a false claim of RM5,828,220.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi issued the order against the 41-year-old suspect to enable further investigations under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The Section provides for a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The suspect arrived in office wear at the Kuching Court Complex before 9am accompanied by MACC officers.

According to a source, the suspect, who works in a private company here, is believed to have falsified a bank account statement to obtain a tender for the supply of cooked food for a secondary school hostel here from 2017 to 2019 (24 months) amounting to RM5,828,220.