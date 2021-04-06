Covid-19: 1 new cluster, dubbed Jalan Maju Cluster, detected in Sibu

KUCHING (Apr 6): The State Health Department on Tuesday has declared a new Covid-19 infection cluster in Sibu dubbed as Jalan Maju Cluster, said deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Today 40 clusters are still active. Of the total, eight clusters have recorded increases in new cases.

“The other 31 clusters had no additional cases,” the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

MORE TO COME