Covid-19: Asajaya district now yellow zone, Sri Aman district changes to red zone

KUCHING (Apr 6): Asajaya district changed to yellow zone status from green after five locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 14 days, said deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This reduced the number of green zone districts in the state to seven,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates today.

The green zones are Telang Usan, Dalat, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan, Daro and Kabong.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman also informed that Sri Aman district has changed from orange zone to red zone status after recording 47 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

“This increases the number of districts with red zone status to 12,” he said.

The other districts that are in the red are Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, Saratok and Sebauh districts have changed from yellow zone to orange zone status after they each recorded 23 and 24 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

Districts with orange status have increased to four.