Covid-19: Sarawak continues to record three-digit positive cases with 385 today

KUCHING: Sarawak continued to record three-digit positive Covid-19 cases with the latest figure standing at 385 today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Sri Aman topped the list with 129 cases followed by Sibu (81), Bintulu (52), Miri (45), Kuching (22), Saratok (13), and Lubok Antu (10).

“Eleven districts recorded single-digit cases namely Marudi (6), Samarahan (5), Beluru (5), Asajaya (5), Pakan (3), Sebauh (2), Mukah (2), Limbang (2), Sarikei (1), Bukit Mabong (1), and Kanowit (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 18,164,” he told a press conference.

