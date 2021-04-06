Cow dung fungi drugs now popular at clubs, parties — Police

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have detected a rather disgusting and dirty method to produce drugs, including using mushrooms derived from cow dung.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Intelligence/Operations) DCP Zainudin Ahmad said the drugs were mostly in liquid form and mixed into drinks during wild parties and at entertainment outlets.

“The cow dung produces mushrooms and will be processed … this type of drug will make those taking them hallucinate.

“Urine tests conducted on those who take this drug will turn out positive,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme on Monday night.

Zainudin said although the drug was not widely used and less popular in the local market, the police were still cautious about the current drug demand.

He explained that the demand for cannabis, syabu, and heroin was still very high.

Meanwhile, commenting on the latest drug trafficking trends during the Covid-19 pandemic, Zainudin said the syndicates were more active in using e-hailing, courier, and e-commerce services to carry out their activities.

According to him, from March 18 last year till yesterday, his department made 156 arrests involving deliverymen and recipients via e-hailing (40 arrests), courier (100), and e-commerce (16).

“We work together with courier service companies and the companies will report if there is any information about any suspicious items,” he said. — Bernama