Dato Janang Bungsu wins National Outstanding Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award 2020

KUCHING: Konsortium Bumi Consultants and Services Sdn Bhd (KBCS) achieved another milestone when its managing director Dato Janang Bungsu was awarded the National Outstanding Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020 by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific (KSI).

As recipient of the award, Janang is entitled to be listed and recorded in KSI’s Distinguished Entrepreneurs Gallery and also its newly launched website and app.

This app and website contain information on 17 main cities and towns in Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Alor Setar, Ipoh, Malacca, Seremban, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bahru, Kangar, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Sitiawan, Klang, Batu Pahat and Sibu.

The award also means that Janang’s business and entrepreneurial achievements have been recognised as contributing to the growth and development of his hometown, Kuching.

In recognition for his dedication as a hard working and successful entrepreneur and business leader, Janang was presented with the award at a special conferment ceremony at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 15 last year.

When met at his office here yesterday, Janang said he was proud and honoured to be recognised as a businessman at national level.

“The award also is proof that Sarawakians can be on par or at least, if not better than other businessmen in Malaysia.

“And to receive it on behalf of the Dayak business community is significant in terms of the development of the Dayak. It is not easy for any businessman to be in a competitive environment but thank God, we (KBCS) managed to be among the elites and be recognised as one of the top business companies in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that the award also meant that KBCS has been recognised for its practices apart from helping the company to see things in a broader perspective, to be more creative in terms of using advanced technology and inspire it to move to a greater height.

Born in Bintangor, Janang has previously won other notable awards such as Sarawak Oustanding Bumiputera Award in 2015, Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards 2017 (Medium Silver), ACEM Engineering Award Competition 2017, and Sarawak State Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2018 (Master Entrepreneur).

Other awards include Merit Award for Outstanding Achievement in 8th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA) 2017/2018 – Category (Medium Enterprise – Services Sector), Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Award 2019 – (Medium Category – Silver Winner), Enterprise 50 Award 2019, Malaysian Top Achievers Award 2019 (Industry excellence in Architectural and Engineering Services) and SOBA (or Star Outstanding Achievement Award 2019) – Male Entrepreneur of The Year (Meritorious Achievement Award).

The 47-year-old currently holds several posts including IEM Institute of Engineers Malaysia Sarawak chairman, Persatuan Kontraktor Petroleum Sarawak deputy chairman, Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) deputy president and Kuching Port Authority Board member among others.

KBCS a mechanical and electrical consulting firm was set up in 2006 by Janang together with fellow professional engineer David Sengalang Uyang and professional architect David Keen Hollis Tini.

He is also managing director of KBCS subsidiaries namely Konsortium Bumi Environmental Consultants Sdn Bhd, Konsortium Bumi Development Sdn Bhd, Greentech Landscapes Sdn Bhd and Kejuruteraan C.M.E.

Janang said KBCS has ventured into the oil and gas industry after setting up a consulting engineering firm in Miri last year and serving clients like Shell, Nippon and soon, Petros once it is fully operational.

He also said that KBCS is registered with Petronas.

Meanwhile, Janang said his company subscribes to retaining staff and rewarding them with bonuses.

He said KBCS did not believe in imposing pay cuts even during the Covid-19 pandemic because the company subscribes to the principle that its staff would be with them even during the difficult times.

Apart from that, Janang said KBCS did not forget its social obligation and has enhanced it corporate social responsibility (CSR) by either by setting up or assisting non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He also founded an NGO called Rural Mission Evangelical Ministry which has distributed food baskets worth of RM105,000 to families affected by the recent lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state’s central region.

Janang’s most recent CSR effort was for the Julau District Community Development Association where he handed over a mock cheque of RM4,400 to the association’s representative Christopher Ijau Mudai at his office lobby yesterday.