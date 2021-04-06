Duo injured in ambulance-van accident at Jalan Datuk Merican Salleh traffic light in Kuching

KUCHING (April 6): An ambulance which was ferrying a patient was hit by a van at the Jalan Datuk Merican Salleh traffic light here yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the accident occurred when the ambulance, which was heading from Jalan Utama towards Jalan Kwong Lee Bank, was hit by the van which was coming out from the left junction of Jalan Datuk Merican Salleh.

Alexson said the ambulance was transporting a female patient to a health clinic at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank when the accident occurred.

“Upon reaching Jalan Datuk Marican Salleh traffic light and when the traffic light turned green, the ambulance from the Tanah Puteh health clinic was suddenly hit by a van coming out from the left junction of Jalan Datuk Marican Salleh.

“The 53-year-old ambulance driver, patient, a medical assistant, a staff nurse, and the patient’s brother, were not injured.

“However, the 38-year-old van driver suffered slight injury to his head, while his wife suffered serious head injuries. Both of them were sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Alexson said the van driver has yet to lodge a report on the accident as of press time and his wife is still warded in the hospital.”

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.