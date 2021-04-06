High Court rejects evidence submitted Chong in ‘black hole’ case

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday rejected the evidence submitted by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen involving two companies, in his defence against a defamation suit brought against him by the Sarawak government and State Financial Authority.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai ordered the evidence submitted involving the Titanium Management Sdn Bhd to be removed from the records of the proceedings and from the testimony of witnesses.

The court also did not allow the Stampin MP to submit evidence related to 1st Silicon (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, regarding the management of the company’s funds.

Earlier on March 19, the plaintiffs (Sarawak Government and State Financial Authority) made an application to quash some of the evidence submitted by Chong on the grounds that it was irrelevant in the defamation suit.

Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman, expressed his disappointment over the court’s decision.

“Some evidence was not allowed to be presented in court and I am disappointed with the decision. Therefore, we will decide on the next course of action.

“However, I will not comment on whether the judge’s decision is wrong or not because I feel this matter is sub judice,” he told reporters after the case proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court also ruled that the application to set aside the subpoena involving an officer from Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) to be mentioned again on Wednesday.

It is understood that a subpoena has been served on the officer to appear in court and give his evidence in this case.

However, the officer through his lawyer Lim Lip Sze filed an application to set aside the subpoena which required him to appear as a defendant’s witness.

The trial resumes today with Chong to be recalled for cross-examination by the plaintiffs.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing were present at the hearing yesterday to give support to the defendant.

Chong represented himself in the case and he is assisted by Michael Kong, Sim Kiat Leng and Chong Siew Chiang.

The plaintiffs were represented by State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong and state legal officers Mohamad Adzrul Adzlan, Oliver Chua, and Voon Yan Sin.

Chong is being sued for defamation for using the term ‘black hole’ in January 2013 to insinuate that RM11 billion had gone missing from the state’s coffers.

His allegation was published in Sin Chew Daily News, Malaysiakini, in leaflets distributed by himself and the DAP, and also in ‘The Rocket’.