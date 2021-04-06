Ismail Sabri: Three villages in Terengganu, one in Sabah to come under EMCO from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 6): Three villages in Terengganu and one in Sabah will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until April 20 following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the three villages in Terengganu were Kampung Belaoh, Kampung PPRT Belaoh Baru and Kampung Keruak in Hulu Besut, while the one in Sabah was Kampung Murni C in Nabawan.

He said 58 screening tests were conducted in the three localities in Terengganu and of the total, six were tested positive for Covid-19, while in Sabah, 17 tests were conducted and six came back positive.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Health (MOH) also confirmed that the infectivity rates at all the localities were high.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate MOH’s targeted screenings on the residents and control their movement and curb the transmission of the coronavirus in the community,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 95 people were arrested for violating the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday.

Of the total, 86 were compounded and nine, remanded.

Inter-state or inter-district travel without permission was the highest recorded offences involving 38 individuals, followed by failure to record details on the MySejahtera app (31), entertainment centre activities (17), not wearing face masks (eight) and no physical distancing (one).

Through Op Benteng yesterday, Ismail Sabri said three illegal immigrants were detained, 14 were deported and thee land vehicles were seized.

Over the past 24 hours, he said 661 individuals arrived at the country’s international entry points and have been sent to undergo quarantine at quarantine stations across the country.

Cumulatively, he said 168,405 individuals have returned from abroad since July 24, 2020. — Bernama