JPA to implement work rotation for officers on sensitive posts

PUTRAJAYA (April 6): The Public Service Department (JPA) has been directed to implement work rotation for officers holding sensitive posts which expose them to issues of corruption, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In a statement issued today in response to news reports on the crippling of a syndicate monopolising government tenders, Mohd Zaki regretted that some civil servants had allowed themselves to be used by unscrupulous people for the sake of getting big kickbacks.

“I assure you that firm action will be taken against any government servants proven guilty in this issue or other cases of misconduct which mar the image of the civil service,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said it was worrying that this syndicate had obtained government tenders worth RM3.8 billion before it was uncovered by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to him, the authorities had kept watch on this case since 2014, and the surveillance and intelligence conducted by MACC led to the arrest of several main suspects recently.

It was reported that MACC busted this “tender cartel” following the arrest of seven individuals including the syndicate leader on Sunday.

The 47-year-old ringleader is said to have monopolised 345 government tenders worth RM3.8 billion by using more than 150 companies under his control to submit quotations for projects in ministries and agencies.

The reports said the cartel would bribe “insiders” to get information on specifications, ceiling price, department price, number of bidders, company eligibility and the right time to submit tender forms and quotations.

Mohd Zuki said he fully supported all efforts to check wrongdoings and irregularities affecting the government delivery system.

“I have repeatedly reminded department heads to inculcate and hold firm to the concept of integrity in organisation management by strengthening awareness and prevention programmes in line with the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP),” he added. – Bernama