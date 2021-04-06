MBKS enforcement officers to be equipped with body cameras

KUCHING: Enforcement officers from the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to boost efficiency and transparency, said the council.

MBKS said in a statement yesterday that this initiative is in line with Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s vision for all local governments to enhance their services via digital technology.

“At the end of last year, MBKS had purchased a set of body-worn camera with recording features for the MBKS Enforcement Team for trial purposes.

“This year, we have purchased additional body-worn cameras with more features such as ‘live recording’ to enhance the usage of these equipment,” it said.

It pointed out that the cameras is part of the council’s proactive move to monitor the conduct of officers when they are on the field and the recordings will be used as reference or evidence should any untoward incident take place.

“At the same time, it is also to increase the integrity, efficiency and transparency of the enforcement officers when dealing with the public,” it added.

The council said a test run on the new body-warn cameras was carried out by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng alongside acting city secretary and the enforcement team on April 3.

It also said that the use of body-worn cameras by the enforcement team will be fully enforced by May this year with the launch to be officiated by Dr Sim.