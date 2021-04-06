Mum reports son to police over threats made against her

MIRI: A woman lodged a police report Sunday night against her son after he ran amok at their home in Piasau.

The 58-year-old said the incident happened around 9pm shortly after she discovered two electrical appliances were missing from the house.

Suspecting the two appliances had been sold without her knowledge, she proceeded to question her 31-year-old son who then flew into a fit of rage and threatened to harm her.

Fearing for her safety, she decided to report the matter to the police for further action.

She also stated her belief that her son had previously sold other household items without her knowledge.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.