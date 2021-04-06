Only essential services allowed to enter Tawau, Keningau

KOTA KINABALU: Only essential services are allowed to enter Tawau and Keningau by air or land during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other states, districts and localities, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Tawau has been placed under MCO from April 3 to 16 and Keningau until April 18.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said those who have to work in Tawau and Keningau were required to obtain a letter from their head of department or police permission.

He said only 30 percent of management staff of essential services were allowed at the workplace, while the number of employees in the support group would be determined by the respective employer in compliance with physical distancing practices and public health protocols.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for MCO in Tawau and Keningau must be adhered to.

Masidi said social gatherings and official government programmes were banned in Tawau and Keningau during the MCO.

He added that only two persons were allowed in a vehicle during this time.

“The enforcement authorities will issue compound to those who violate the SOPs,” he warned in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, Masidi said the capacity of services and administration operations at State Government offices would be reduced to 30 percent in Tawau and Keningau during the MCO, while 70 percent of the civil service would work from home, except for essential services.

“All civil servants are not allowed to travel in or out of Tawau.”

He also urged civil servants to abide by the SOPs set by the Health Ministry.

On the other hand, Masidi said Kampung Murni C in Nabawan would be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from April 7 until April 20.

He said the Health Ministry had carried out 17 Covid-19 screenings in the village and six cases tested positive.

He said the Health Ministry had confirmed a drastic increase of cases in the locality with high infection rate within the community.

“After conducting risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and upon the advice of the Health Ministry, the State Government has agreed to impose EMCO in Kg Murni C, Nabawan from April 7 to 20 in line with the Federal Government’s decision.

“The implementation of EMCO would facilitate the Health Ministry’s efforts to carry out targeted screening on all villagers and control the spread of Covid-19 in the community.”

On a separate note, Masidi encouraged the public or individuals who organize social gatherings or private events to register on the Sabah Trace application developed by the State Government at https://sabahtrace.my/.

“This will enable the authorities to carry out monitoring at the location of the event.”

He urged organizers of such events to comply with the SOPs to avoid being compounded.