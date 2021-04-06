PBK seeks to field 51 Dayak candidates in state election

KUCHING (April 6): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) seeks to field Dayak candidates in 51 seats during the next state election, said vice-president Peter Asut.

The PBK aspiring candidate for Ba Kelalan said the 51 seats are Dayak-majority, mixed, and rural-based Malay-Melanau.

“The 51 seats refer to those where Dayak members from PBK can contest in,” he said when commenting on the launching of the PBK Dayak Unity (PDU) team.

According to him, the PDU team was formed to facilitate the party’s move into rural areas as well as to canvass for the Dayak community’s support.

The former civil servant said PBK is independent and multiracial, subscribing to fairness, justice, and accountability.

The PDU team is led by PBK aspiring candidate for Murum Kenneth Adan Silek.

Peter said Kenneth has vast experience to help PBK share information with the Dayak community.

Kenneth said Dayak members in the party needed a platform to unite for strength, hence the launch of the PDU team.

“The objectives of the PDU are to achieve our party’s vision and mission, to shape Sarawak into a place of choice for generations to live and work, a place called home and a place called my country,” Kenneth said adding, PBK was registered as a political party in 2013.